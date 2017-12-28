London stocks had edged a little further still by midday as miners lent a hand, but volumes and news were light as we head into the new year. The FTSE 100 up 0.2% to 7,631.96, having earlier breached Wednesday's all-time intra-day high of 7,632.71. The top-flight index ended the previous session at a new high of 7,620.68, with mining companies driving the gains. Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.1% against the euro at 1.1256 and up 0.3% versus the dollar at 1.3433. Analyst Henry Croft at Accendo ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...