

For Immediate Release: 28 December 2017



WisdomTree Issuer PLC Re: Dividend Payment



The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the 'Fund') wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2017.



Announcement Date: 28-Dec-17 Ex-Date: 04-Jan-18 Record Date: 05-Jan-18 Payment Date: 16-Jan-18



+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ |Sub-Fund/Share Class | ISIN |Currency|Amount per Share| +---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ |WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity |IE00BQQ3Q067| USD | 0.4276 | |Income UCITS ETF | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap |IE00BQZJBM26| USD | 0.2769 | |Dividend UCITS ETF | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF |IE00BQZJBQ63| USD | 0.145 | | | | | | |WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS |IE00BQZJBT94| USD | 0.1408 | |ETF | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS |IE00BQZJBX31| EUR | 0.1876 | |ETF | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend |IE00BQZJC527| EUR | 0.1383 | |UCITS ETF | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income |IE00BYPGT035| USD | 0.289 | |UCITS ETF | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF |IE00BVFB1H83| EUR | 0.1058 | | | | | | |WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - |IE00BVXBGY20| GBP | null | |GBP Hedged | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - |IE00BYQCZ682| USD | null | |USD Hedged | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD|IE00BVXC4854| USD | 0.156 | |Hedged | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP|IE00BYQCZF74| GBP | 0.1026** | |Hedged | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - |IE00BVXBH163| USD | null | |USD Hedged | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - |IE00BYQCZQ89| GBP | 0.146** | |GBP Hedged | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF |IE00BYPGTJ26| GBP | 0.1377 | | | | | | |WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF|IE00BZ1GHD37| USD | 0.0484 | |- USD | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend |IE00BZ56SY76| EUR | 0.0106 | |Growth UCITS ETF - EUR | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth |IE00BZ56RD98| USD | 0.0796 | |UCITS ETF - USD | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend |IE00BZ56RN96| USD | 0.1442 | |Growth UCITS ETF - USD | | | | | | | | | |WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - |IE00BDGSNK96| USD | null | |USD | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+



** Amount converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 27 December.



Enquiries to: State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Ciaran Fitzpatrick +353 1776 6089



Davy David Ryan +353 1614 8933



