

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound dropped against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to a 9-day low of 1.3156 against the franc and a 2-day low of 0.8890 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.3226 and 0.8862, respectively.



Pulling away from an early 2-week high of 1.3457 against the greenback, the pound edged down to 1.3430.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.33 against the greenback, 1.30 against the franc and 0.91 against the euro.



