

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices continued edge higher Thursday morning on the second last trading day of the year.



Markets remain relatively quiet with many traders getting a head start on the New Year's holiday.



Gold was up $4 at $1294 an ounce, holding near multi-month highs as the dollar weakened.



Weekly jobless claims for last week are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with data on advance trade in goods for November. The purchasing managers index for Chicago at 9:45 a.m.



Eurozone's economic expansion remains solid and broad-based, and is expected to sustain its strong momentum into next year, the European Central Bank said in its regular bulletin.



'Overall, incoming data are generally pointing to unabated upside growth momentum in the fourth quarter of 2017 and around the turn of the year, with robust growth expected to continue in 2018,' the ECB said.



