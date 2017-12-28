With an additional subscription of 7.99 USD in the US and 5.99 GBP in the UK Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Eros Now's unlimited entertainment services

Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, is now available to Amazon Prime members on Amazon Channels across the US and UK with subscription fee of 7.99 USD and 5.99 GBP per month. Access to Eros Now's entertainment services through the program will include a 7-day free trial.

Amazon Prime members can sign up for Eros Now through Amazon Channels to get access to Eros Now's unparalleled movie library of thousands of films offering a wide range of Bollywood and regional language films, music videos and originals.

Commenting on the relationship, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital, says, "Eros Now's integration with Amazon Channels in the US and UK further empowers us to reach out to millions of subscribers and provide them with rich and compelling content, from movies to music to TV content. Having crossed over 3.7 million paid subscribers and over 75 million registered users, this association enhances our customer acquisition strategy and further pushes the envelope in our endeavor to reach out globally to those seeking the best in entertainment on the go."

To learn more about Eros Now on Amazon Channels and to sign up visit: www.amazon.com/amazonchannels in the US and www.amazon.co.uk/amazonchannels in the UK.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand South Asian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. With over 10,000 digital titles, Eros Now offers its 75 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

