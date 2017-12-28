Outbound Telemarketing Market: Business to Consumer Telemarketing Type to Drive Global Market to US$ 12,201.4 Mn by 2025 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, December 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled "Outbound Telemarketing Market [By Application - Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Goods & Retail, Consulting (Education, Job, etc.), IT & Telecom, Government and Others (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Life Science, etc.); By Type - Business to Business, and Business to Consumer]" the global Outbound Telemarketing market is expected to reach a value of US$ 12,201.4 Mn by 2025. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The global outbound telemarketing market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. In the global outbound telemarketing market, Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue owing to low labor cost for outsourcing services in specific countries like China, Philippines, India and others. Within Asia Pacific, China is the biggest revenue contributor and is anticipated to drive the growth of Outbound Telemarketing market, followed by Japan. The cost effective and direct sales marketing involved in outbound telemarketing is one of the major drivers in this region. Furthermore, growing number of business organizations in these regions is increasing the share of the outbound telemarketing market.

In the global outbound telemarketing market, South America is anticipated to witness relatively faster growth rate as compared with other regions. Reasonable cost of implementing server-based contact centre and reduction in travelling cost to resolve client queries is aiding the growth of business to business segment in this region. Brazil has one of the largest markets for outbound telemarketing in South America and is prominently driving the growth in the region owing to the rapid technology developments in the region. Increasing spending in IT sector and implementation of advanced technologies are the major factors fuelling the growth of the market in South America region.

Outbound Telemarketing market in the North America region is anticipated to witness relatively slower growth than the South America region during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. However, it is expected to be the second largest market in terms of revenue, after Asia Pacific, contributing to the overall outbound telemarketing market. Countries in North America, such as U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of Outbound Telemarketing market. Technological advancements and qualified marketing professionals in companies such as Convergys Corporation and Concentrix Corporation and others that are based in U.S. and have vast experience in the telemarketing industry are driving the growth of Outbound Telemarketing in this region. Furthermore, rising initiatives by the governments in this region in terms of providing job opportunities for the people in this region, so as to improve the employability.

As compared to North and South America, outbound telemarketing market in the Europe region is anticipated to witness relatively slower market growth during the forecast period. However, Europe is expected to contribute significantly to the overall outbound telemarketing market. Countries including U.K., Germany, and France among other regions are projected to witness high growth.

Outbound Telemarketing market in Middle East and Africa occupies a relatively smaller pie of the global outbound telemarketing market and is expected to register steady growth, with rate relatively closer to that of the South America region. Within Middle East and Africa, GCC countries and South Africa are driving the growth.

Key players profiled in the global Outbound Telemarketing market include TeleTech Holdings, Inc., Atento S.A., Concentrix Corporation, Alorica Inc., Arvato AG, MarketOne International LLP, Teleperformance Group, Inc., and Convergys Corporation. Other players such as MarketMakers Inc. Ltd and OnBrand24, Inc. have also been included in the report among others.

