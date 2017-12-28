

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Bitcoin continuing to lose its dominance in the cryptocurrency market despite a brief revival, the third most popular virtual currency Ripple surged almost 20 percent to its all-time high.



According to CoinMarketCap, Ripple soared to a record high value of $1.43 in Wednesday's trading, a jump of more than 20 percent, before settling at $1.30.



Thursday, the currency continued its upward movement to $1.34.



The coin had an astonishing rise this year, putting it on track to become one of the best perming cryptocurrencies in 2017. It was valued at just less than a cent ($0.006523) in January.



Ripple's gains followed a statement by Japanese financial services company SBI Holdings and its subsidiary SBI Ripple Asia that they will be creating a 'consortium' to investigate the role of Ripple's blockchain technology in card payments.



With a market cap of around $54 billion, it has become the third-largest cryptocurrency by value, pushing bitcoin's offshoot Bitcoin cash down to fourth place.



After a two-day surge that saw Bitcoin cross the $16,000 mark, the most popular cryptocurrency lost over 14 percent of its value in the last 24 hours.



Opening at $15,378 Thursday morning, Bitcoin dipped to $13,801 at mid-day.



Bitcoin lost more than 30 percent of its value in one day last week and sank to a pre-Christmas low of $11,000.



