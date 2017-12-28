Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2017) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that following receipt of NEX's conditional approval for the non-brokered unit private placement announced on November 27, 2017 (the "Offering") it has completed the Offering and issued an aggregate of 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit, for gross aggregate proceeds of $700,000.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a 12-month period, expiring in December, 2018. The Shares and Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day.
The Company announced that the Offering was fully subscribed and that finder's fees will be paid in the amount of $56,000 with respect to the Offering.
The total proceeds from this tranche Offering will be used for general corporate working capital.
For further information please contact:
Scott White, CEO
+1 (416) 704-6611
info@backstageplay.com