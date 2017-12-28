Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2017) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that following receipt of NEX's conditional approval for the non-brokered unit private placement announced on November 27, 2017 (the "Offering") it has completed the Offering and issued an aggregate of 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit, for gross aggregate proceeds of $700,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a 12-month period, expiring in December, 2018. The Shares and Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day.

The Company announced that the Offering was fully subscribed and that finder's fees will be paid in the amount of $56,000 with respect to the Offering.

The total proceeds from this tranche Offering will be used for general corporate working capital.

For further information please contact:

Scott White, CEO

+1 (416) 704-6611

info@backstageplay.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor IROC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements and such forward looking statements represent managements current beliefs with respect to the business of the Company and may not be achieved. The Company expressly disclaims any intention update or revise any forward-looking statements. This news release is not an offer to sell or solicitation to sell securities in the United States. The Company's securities will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any state securities laws.