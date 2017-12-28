Moisture Curing Adhesives Market - Expected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Moisture Curing Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Polyurethane, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate, Polyolefin), Application (Construction, Automotive, Wood Working, Textile, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The moisture curing adhesives market is projected to reach USD 5.77 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2016 to 2021. The moisture cure adhesives market is driven by the increasing demand from the construction and wood working industries, and its superior advantages over conventional adhesives. The moisture cure adhesives market is witnessing high growth owing to the increasing end-use applications such as automobiles, textile and footwear, and the increasing demand from emerging economies.

The moisture cure adhesives market is segmented on the basis of chemistries into, polyurethane, silicone, cyanoacrylate, and polyolefin. Polyurethane chemistry accounted for the largest share in the moisture cure adhesives market in 2015 and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period 2016-2021.

Automotive is estimated to be the fastest growing application of moisture cure adhesives. The automotive segment is projected to drive the moisture cure adhesives market from 2016 to 2021 due to the growing automobile industry, increasing disposable incomes of the middle class population and the increasing demand for lightweight materials in automobiles. The construction application is also projected to grow at a high rate as a result of the wide applications of moisture cure adhesives in several construction activities such as flooring, tiling, insulation, roofing, and wall covering. Moisture cure adhesives offer excellent adhesion to a range of substrates comprising wood & wood based materials, composite materials, metal, concrete, glass, ceramic, and other substrate materials that are commonly used in the construction industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the moisture cure adhesives market in terms of value and volume. Infrastructure development, backed by rapid industrialization and favorable government policies has offered significant growth opportunities for the moisture cure adhesives market in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing construction industry, increasing production of automobiles, growing population, and rising disposable incomes are expected to drive the moisture cure adhesives market in the region.

