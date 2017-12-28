HKScan Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 Dec. 2017, at 16:00 (EET)



Changes in the HKScan Group Leadership Team



Mikko Forsell, M.Sc (Tech.) and M.Sc (Econ.) has been appointed as HKScan's CFO and a member of the Group Leadership Team. Forsell will join HKScan on 1 January 2018 and he will report to President and CEO Jari Latvanen.



As CFO, Forsell will be responsible for leading and developing the Group's Finance function and related processes. Group Treasury and IR as well as ICT, Sourcing and Internal Audit will be reporting to him.



Before joining HKScan Forsell has worked, among others, for Metsä Tissue Corporation, part of Metsä Group, where he has held the position of CFO, being responsible for Finance, Purchasing, ICT and PMO operations. He has also held various leadership positions in Purchasing, Finance and Group controlling in Metsä Tissue Corporation.



Tuomo Valkonen, who currently holds the position of CFO, has decided to pursue new challenges outside HKScan after working with the company since 2012 and establishing critical Group-wide financial processes in line with the One HKScan Group approach. Tuomo Valkonen will continue working at HKScan until the beginning of March 2018.



"Leading the Finance function at an international stock-listed company with a value chain stretching from farm to fork has been an extremely interesting and important period of my career. Working within the fast moving consumer goods industry with iconic brands has also been rewarding. The experience gained at HKScan will surely be useful in my future positions," says Tuomo Valkonen.



"I warmly welcome Mikko to HKScan to contribute to our Group strategy implementation process and the continuous development of our common financial processes. We also look forward to his input in strengthening our Sourcing and ICT functions. At the same time I wish to extend my sincere thanks to Tuomo for all his efforts and for his valuable contribution to HKScan's evolution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," says Jari Latvanen.



