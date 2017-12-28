Most Asia Pacific equity markets turned in a positive performance on Thursday, outside of Japan where shares fell back on yen strength against a backdrop of a flattening US interest rate curve. By the close of trading, the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite Index was 0.63% higher at 3,296.38, but the Japanese Nikkei-225 was 0.56% lower to 22,783.98, alongside a 0.59% on the TOPIX to 1,819.03. In parallel, dollar/yen fell 0.36% to 112.87. Overnight, the spread between yields on two and 10-year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...