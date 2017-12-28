

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar spiked up against its key counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



Extending early rally, the loonie hit a 2-1/2-month high of 1.2580 versus the greenback. This may be compared to a low of 1.2661 hit at 6:00 pm ET.



The loonie firmed to a 2-week high of 1.5016 against the euro, weekly high of 0.9797 against the aussie and near a 2-month high of 89.74 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.5065, 0.9842 and 89.38, respectively.



The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.24 against the greenback, 1.49 against the euro, 0.96 against the aussie and 90.5 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX