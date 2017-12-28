The "Global M&A Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
M&A Consulting Procurement Research Report is an all-inclusive guide enabling sourcing and procurement professionals to make smart purchasing decisions. One of the primary factors driving the growth of the global M&A consulting market is the rise in cross-border M&A deals in certain regions like the US, the UK, and Europe.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global M&A Consulting Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
The report, Global M&A Consulting Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the market dynamics?
- What are the key market trends?
- What are the category growth drivers
- What are the constraints to category growth?
- Who are the suppliers in this market?
- What are the demand-supply shifts?
- What are the major category requirements?
- What are the procurement best practices in this market?
Companies Mentioned
- Deloitte
- KPMG
- EY
- PwC
- BDO
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Summary
Part 2: Category at a Glance
Part 3: Market Insights
Part 4: Supply Market Insights
Part 5: Pricing Insights
Part 6: Category Essentials
Part 7: Top Five Suppliers
Part 8: Appendix
