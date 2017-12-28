Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-28 15:04 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invalda INVL plans to publish information to investors in 2018 in accordance with the following calendar:



6 April 2018 - audited financial reports and annual report; 6 April 2018 - notice on convocation of the ordinary general shareholders meeting, draft resolutions for the convened general shareholders meeting; 30 April 2018 - resolutions of the general shareholders meeting; 31 May 2018 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2018; 31 August 2018 - semi-annual report of 2018; 30 November 2018 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2018.



The person authorized to provide additional information is: Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com