Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-28 15:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2018 in accordance with the following calendar:



19 March 2018 - audited financial reports and annual report; 19 March 2018 - notice on convocation of the ordinary general shareholders meeting, draft resolutions for the convened general shareholders meeting; 10 April 2018 - resolutions of the general shareholders meeting; 8 May 2018 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2018; 26 July 2018 - semi-annual report of 2018; 7 November 2018 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2018.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Egle Surpliene Director E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com