Closed-ended type investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2018 in accordance with the following calendar:



2 March 2018 - audited financial report and annual report; 30 April 2018 - Net Asset Value and interim information for 3 months of 2018; 17 August 2018 - Net Asset Value and semi-annual report of 2018; 31 October 2018 - Net Asset Value and interim information for 9 months of 2018.



The Company has a license granting the right to engage in the activities of a closed-ended type investment company pursuant to the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania and has acquired the rights and obligations of both issuers and collective investment undertakings, provided for in the Law on Securities and the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings. In order to comply with the requirements of both laws and in accordance with the explanation of the Supervisory Authority of the Bank of Lithuania, starting from 2018 the Company will prepare and announce not only the annual and semi-annual reports, but also interim reports for 3, 9 and 12 months.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com