Blister Packaging Market by Material, Type, Technology, End-use Sector & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Blister Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report projects that the blister packaging market size will grow from USD 18.65 Billion in 2016 to USD 28.38 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 7.2%. The blister packaging market is expected to witness a high growth due to factors such as increase in middle class population, growth in demand from the healthcare sector, and the popularity of using convenient packaging.

This report has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, material, end-use sector, and region. On the basis of material, the plastic films segment, which is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, held the largest share in 2015. On the basis of technology, the thermoforming segment accounted for the largest share in 2015, while the healthcare segment dominated the applications of blister packaging in 2015. Both these subsegments are projected to grow at the highest rates between 2016 and 2022, in their respective segments.

In terms of value, the thermoforming segment was accounted for the largest market share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its ability to print images that are superior in quality and to withstand various climatic conditions. On the other hand, the cold forming sector of the technology segment constituted a moderate share in the blister packaging market. Cold forming technology is a more complex process as compared to thermoforming technology because of its slower production rate, higher cost of production, and opaque packaging, which makes the inspection of faulty packages difficult.

In terms of value, the plastic films segment, by material, accounted for the largest market share and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to its application in almost all types of packaging variables, as it offers good visibility to the product and provides secure & attractive packaging. Plastics are also used as a raw material to manufacture blister packaging as it is durable, clean, lightweight, transparent, and cost-effective.

Under the end-use sector, the healthcare sector is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the high demand for pharmaceutical packaging as it offers durability and product protection & security features. Blister packaging for healthcare products reduces the possibility of product contamination. It also protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light, and temperature.

Companies Mentioned



Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Display Pack, Inc.

E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company.

Honeywell International Inc.

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Sonoco Products Company

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

The DOW Checmical Company

Westrock Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Market Overview



7 Blister Packaging Market, By Technology



8 Blister Packaging Market, By Type



9 Blister Packaging Market, By Material



10 Blister Packaging Market, By End-Use Sector



11 Macro Economic Overview



12 Blister Packaging, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xc464h/blister_packaging

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716