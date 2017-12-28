The "Insulated Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report predicts the global insulated packaging market to grow with a CAGR between 4.5% and 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. The study on insulated packaging market covers the analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the geographies Asia Pacific dominated the world market with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The report on global insulated packaging market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the global insulated packaging market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the global insulated packaging market. Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global insulated packaging market over the period of 2017-2023.

Report Findings

1. Drivers

Growing demand for insulated packaging from the healthcare sector

Growing disposable income to drive the demand for personal care and cosmetics in emerging markets

Innovative packaging methods

2. Restraints

Fluctuations in raw material prices

3. Opportunities

Increasing number of end use applications

Emergence of the Food and Beverages industry

Companies Mentioned

Huhtamaki OYJ

International Paper

Sonoco Products

Deutsche Post DHL

Du Pont De Nemours and Co

Nippon Paper Group

Cryopak

Cold Chain Technologies

Thermal Packaging Solutions

Polar Tech Industries Inc.

Suzhou Star New Material Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Insulated Packaging Market Overview

4. Global Insulated Packaging Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million) 2015 2023

5. Global Insulated Packaging Market Analysis, by Material Type (USD Million) 2015 2023

6. Global Insulated Packaging Market Analysis, by Packaging Form (USD Million) 2015 2023

7. Global Insulated Packaging Market Analysis, by applications (USD Million) 2015 2023

8. Global Insulated Packaging Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2015 2023

9. Company Profiles

