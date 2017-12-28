Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2017) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good naturedTM"), is pleased to announce two new Company advisory board members, Michael Feola, President of Printflex Packaging Corporation and Jon Roby, former Senior Director of Under Armour and Nike.

"We recognize the important role our advisory board members play in bringing diverse insights from both the packaging and consumer product industries," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good naturedTM. "The recent additions of Michael, having 20 years of packaging experience, and Jon, with over 15 years in consumer products industries, reinforces our commitment to assembling top leaders with specialized expertise to guide us on our growth trajectory."

Providing strategic and operational input to the board and CEO the Company's advisory board also includes William Reisbeck, President of Ex-Tech Plastics, Inc. and Tom Haglin, President and owner of LINDAR Corporation.

"I'm excited to be part of the good naturedTM team," said Mr. Feola. "The Company's innovative plant-based product designs, wide range of assortment, and scalable business model position it well to serve customers of all sizes. I look forward to contributing my experience and network to the success of good naturedTM."

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good naturedTM is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good naturedTM is creating better everyday productsTM that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

About Printflex Packaging Corporation

Based in Montreal Canada, Printflex Packaging Corporation operates out of a 30,000 square feet state of the art facility that concentrates on plastic film printing and converting and manufacturing of pressure sensitive labels, all with capabilities of up to 10 colours.

About LINDAR Corporation

Founded in 1993 on the principles of innovation and resourcefulness, LINDAR has grown to become a leader in plastic thermoforming of food packaging, trays and industrial OEM industries. LINDAR's dedication to creating precisely designed, highly efficient thermoformed products is proven. LINDAR is AIB and ISO 9001:2008 certified, and extensive internal quality programs ensure customers will receive a quality product - every time. LINDAR is located in the scenic Brainerd Lakes Area of Minnesota and serves customers around the world, offering a diverse range of thermoforming services designed to not only meet the needs of customers, but truly form inspiration along the way.

For more information: www.lindarcorp.com

About Ex-Tech Plastics, Inc.

Ex-Tech Plastics, Inc. was founded in Richmond, Illinois in 1983 as an innovator in recycled plastic sheets. Building on that foundation, Ex-Tech was one of the first extruders to successfully produce and market sheets made from sustainable materials. Ex-Tech delivers a diverse array of sheet solutions in PET, bioplastics, olefins and vinyl to domestic and international customers.

For more information: www.extechplastics.com

