Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering how Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: PVOT) (CNSX: PVOT) (PVOT.CN) (OTCQB: PVOTF) successfully completed an about-face in 2017 to focus exclusively on the explosive cannabis sector.

New Focus on Cannabis

Pivot Pharmaceuticals' first announcement related to cannabis came on September 12, 2017. The company acquired worldwide rights and a patent for the proprietary BiPhasix™ Transdermal Drug Delivery technology, for the development of cannabis-related products. The technology has been shown to significantly enhance the bioavailability of drugs by transporting them effectively through the skin, and the drugs delivered in this manner can target peripheral areas of the body to deliver a payload through the skin without damaging the organ from repeated application.

The acquisition was intended to address cannabinoid delivery, which is an overarching problem throughout the industry. Smoking is not necessarily a preferred delivery mechanism due mostly to side effects and health concerns, and ingestion is ineffective due to metabolic effects of the liver as well as inherent problems with the absorption of cannabinoids due to insolubility in water. So Pivot Pharma's first move was to acquire a proven technology and focus it on cannabis. But the company was by no means done.

Pivot announced two weeks later the acquisition of worldwide rights to Solmic Research GmbH's Solmic Solubilisation Technology. This is an oral delivery technology that makes cannabinoids water-soluble and protects them from degradation due to stomach acids and enzymes. The technology masks unpleasant odor and taste and improves stability of the mixture. Pivot is advancing several Natural Health Products as a result of this technology, including products intended for opioid addicts and cancer patients.

A few weeks later, in early November, Pivot entered into a binding agreement to acquire a third delivery technology, Thrudermic's Transdermal Nanotechnology. This new technology allows Pivot to control and prolong the release of cannabinoid actives while maintaining high concentrations of the drug throughout the application period. Unlike BiPhasix™, the Thrudermic technology allows for more sophisticated systemic exposure from fast uptake to slow release.

Taken together, the three delivery technologies provide a wide array of options for development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based nutraceuticals and medicines. While many companies are focused on the production and sale of cannabis flower products, there is an increasing demand for more specific and refined products utilizing extracts from the cannabis plant.

Positioning for a Big Year

With some innovative delivery technologies in place, Pivot Pharma entered into another binding agreement, this time for the acquisition of ERS Holdings, LLC. ERS has a patented technology called Ready to Infuse Cannabis (RTIC) that changes cannabis oil extracts into a tasteless powder suitable for infusion into food and beverage products. Cannabis oils suffer from the above-mentioned bioavailability issues, but also have a notorious taste problem. The RTIC technology solves both issues, and opens up a whole world of consumer product possibilities for Pivot Pharmaceuticals.

In a final move before the end of the year, the company entered into a binding agreement to establish a California-based business to accelerate the commercialization of the newly-acquired RTIC powders. With California poised to fully legalize cannabis on Jan. 1, 2018, thereby becoming the world's largest legal cannabis market, Pivot is looking to quickly capitalize on the innovative technology.

Looking Ahead

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: PVOT) (OTCQB: PVOTF) just recently started trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, opening up the company's stock to a whole new market of cannabis-savvy investors. Additionally, the company announced a 45-day standstill agreement that will end on February 6, 2018. In the interim, Pivot hopes to finalize a partnership with a "...best-in-class partner to monetize our patented technologies…" The agreement means that Pivot will not enter into or negotiate any other partnerships within the 45-day period. Read into this what you will, but with Canada and California both legalizing adult use of cannabis in 2018, the year ahead should be full of interesting developments for Pivot Pharmaceuticals.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/pivot-pharma-wraps-successful-2017/

For more information, visit the company's website at www.pivotpharma.com.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

