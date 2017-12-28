The "Green Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report predicts the global green packaging market to grow with a CAGR between 5% to 5.5% from 2017 to 2023. The study on green packaging market covers the analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the geographies Asia Pacific dominated the green packaging market with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The report on global green packaging market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the global green packaging market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the global green packaging market. Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global green packaging market over the period of 2017 2023.

Report Findings

1. Drivers

Rising demand for green packaging products from the various end use industries

Increasing awareness among the general population about environmental friendly packaging

Technological advancements in bio plastics

2. Restraints

High set up and production cost

Inefficiency of recycling industry

3. Opportunities

Technological advancements in green packaging

Emergence of Bio plastics in packaging

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Limited

E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Mondi Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

TetraPak International S.A.

Ardagh Group Co.

PlastiPak Holdings Inc.

Bemis Company Inc.

Uflex limited

Elopak

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Green Packaging Market Overview

4. Green Packaging Market: regulatory aspects by region

5. Global Green Packaging Market Analysis, by packaging type (USD Million) 2015 2023

6. Global Green Packaging Market Analysis, by application (USD Million) 2015 2023

7. Global Green Packaging Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2015 - 2023

8. Company Profiles

