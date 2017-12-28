

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aflac Inc. (AFL) said that, as a result of the recent tax reforms enacted by Congress and signed into law by the president, it intends to invest in several key areas that will provide long-term benefits for employees in the form of helping them plan for healthy retirements, enable strategic investments aimed at growing the overall business and strengthen the company's 22-year commitment to supporting childhood cancer initiatives. Aflac expects to increase overall investment in the U.S. by about $250 million over three to five years.



Effective 2018, Aflac commits to Increase the company's 401(k) match, from 50% to 100% on the first 4% of employee contribution, while making a one-time contribution of $500 to every employee's 401(k) plan; Offer certain hospital and accident insurance products to all employees free of charge, as the company currently does with its core cancer insurance product.



