The "Dietary Supplements Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report predicts the global Dietary supplements market to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% and 6% from 2017 to 2023. The global Dietary supplements market was worth USD 65.6 billion in 2015. The study on Dietary supplements market covers the analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the geographies Asia Pacific dominated the world market. Moreover, Africa and Middle East (covered in ROW region) is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period due to changing lifestyle of the consumers.

The report on global Dietary supplements market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the global Dietary supplements market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that are driving, restraining the global Dietary supplements market.

Report Findings

1. Drivers

Increase in problems pertaining to digestion

Demand for dietary supplements among baby boomers

Alertness of lifestyle diseases

Increase in aging population

2. Restraints

Strict government regulations and guidelines

Ignorance about health benefits of dietary supplements

Extensive flow of unapproved supplement products

3. Opportunities

Increase R&D funding

Growth in ecommerce sector

Weight management

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland, U.S.

GlaxoSmithKline

Amway (Nutrilite), U.S.

Abott Laboratories, U.S.

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, France

Pfizer, U.S.

Bayer, Germany

Herbalife International, U.S.

XanGo, U.S.

Nutraceutics Inc., U.S.

American Health, U.S.

Danisco, U.K.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Dietary supplements Market Overview

4. Global Dietary supplements Market: Snapshot

5. Global Dietary supplements Market by Product (USD Million) 2017-2023

6. Global Dietary supplements Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017-2023

7. Company Profiles

