Kick off 2018 with Iceland Naturally's Facebook live stream of Reykjavík's famous fireworks display at 6:50 p.m. EST on December 31.

Iceland Naturally invites you to take a virtual trip to Reykjavík with a Facebook Live video stream of the city's dazzling fireworks show on New Year's Eve. Simply head to www.facebook.com/icelandnaturally at 6:50 p.m. EST 3:50 p.m. PST on December 31 to watch more than 200,000 Icelanders ring in the new year with their famous fireworks display. Since Iceland is several hours ahead of North America, you can watch the celebrations before yours even begin!

The majority of proceeds from fireworks sales in and around Reykjavík go to Iceland's volunteer rescue group, Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR). This, coupled with the fact that there are no fireworks restrictions in Iceland during the holiday, make for an incredible display; almost everyone in Reykjavík sets off fireworks and the sky becomes illuminated with awe-inspiring lights as far as the eye can see. This year, Iceland Naturally will host its live stream from the recently renovated Perlan Museum. Situated atop a hill in Reykjavík, Perlan's glass dome offers amazing panoramic views of the city, meaning this year's live stream will be one to remember!

In Iceland, New Year's Eve is honored as a historic and traditional holiday full of laughter, music and magic. The festivities kick off with dinner, followed by bonfires ("brenna") and a gathering of family and friends to listen to music. Bars and restaurants stay open all night so the dancing and celebrating lasts well into the morning.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be a part of Iceland's New Year's Eve celebration from the comfort of your own home! RSVP on Facebook and share the event with your friends by tagging @IcelandNatural with ReykjavíkNYE.

About Iceland Naturally

Iceland Naturally is a cooperative marketing organization that promotes the services, products and culture of Iceland. Through events, promotions and online marketing, Iceland Naturally introduces Iceland's creativity and natural wonders to North Americans. The group is comprised of Iceland's top companies and organizations: Icelandair, Icelandic Group, Reyka Vodka, City of Reykjavík, Icelandic Glacial, Blue Lagoon, Keflavik International Airport (KEF), Landsvirkjun, Ölgerðin, Promote Iceland, Icelandic Provisions and the Government of Iceland. For more information, Like and follow Iceland Naturally on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.icelandnaturally.com.

