

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) said that it expects to record an after-tax benefit of approximately $25 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. This benefit is based on a re-valuation of its net deferred tax liability, triggered by the recent passage of new tax legislation.



In addition, the company expects an effective tax rate of around 27% during full-year 2018.



The company expects to report fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results on January 31, 2018.



