sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.12.2017 | 15:35
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Via Developments Plc - Interim Results Six Months 30 September 2017

28 December 2017

Via Developments Plc

("VDP' or the "Company')

Interim Results for the 6 months ended 30 September 2017

Via Developments Plc (ISDX: VIA1), is delighted to report its interim results for the 6 months ended 30 September 2017.

Chairman's statement

We are delighted to be able to report on another successful 6 months for Via Developments Plc, building on the annual results to the 31 March 2017.

Results

Operating income for the period was GBP557,000 up from GBP309,000 in the prior year, and the Company is reporting a small loss of GBP45,000 for the period compared to the previous year's loss of GBP34,000. The Company ended the period with total assets of GBP3.6m up from GBP3.1m at the March 2017 year-end.

Key development and project highlights in the period include:

The Canal Street project in central Manchester, which consisted of 8 apartments, was completed on 28 July 2017 and released a Gross Development Value of GBP2.2m.

On the Plymouth Grove site in Manchester, a new planning application was submitted for a 61-apartment scheme, significantly enhancing the previous approved 42 apartment scheme. Subsequently a sale has been agreed at GBP2.5m for this site providing a favourable return against the original purchase price of GBP1.625m.

At Napier House, in Luton, the Company achieved Permitted Development to convert an existing commercial building into 26 one-bedroom apartments. In addition, the Company has successfully achieved planning consent for a further four apartments; consisting of 3 two-bedroom and 1 one-bedroom apartment.

Sales of the apartments are progressing well with 23 units being exchanged with non-refundable deposits secured.

Listing on NEX Exchange Growth Market

The Company continues to have success raising capital through bond sales on the NEX Exchange Growth Market. During the 6 months to 30 September 2017, the Company raised a further GBP615,000 through bond placing's and gained permission to raise a further GBP4m.

Significant post balance sheet events

On the 10 October 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of a site on Latimer Road in Luton for a consideration of GBP8.25m. The site has planning permission for the development of 3 apartment blocks of a total of 238 units.

Furthermore, on the 21 November 2017, the Company completed the sale of the freehold of Canal Street for GBP80,400 and also completed the sale of Plymouth Grove for GBP2.5m on the 29 November 2017.

Outlook

The directors remain positive for the remainder of the financial year to 31 March 2018 and beyond. The Board continues to evaluate opportunities for further site acquisitions and believes that the commercial environment continues to provide opportunities for growth.

Note of appreciation

The Board wishes to thank its staff, investors and business partners for their support for the Company in the 6 months to 30 September 2017. The Board and senior management are looking forward to a successful full year result.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

NotesSix Months Ended
30 Sept
2017
GBP		Year
Ended
31 March 2017
GBP		Six Months
Ended
30 Sept 2016
GBP
Other operating income557,134836,990308,539
Administrative expenses(593,447)(1,114,715)(299,008)
Operating Profit / (Loss)(36,313)(277,725)9,532
Finance income150,562265,39288,320
Finance costs(160,141)(346,040)(130,582)
Loss before taxation(9,579)(358,373)(32,730)
Income tax expense667(1,585)(1,054)
Loss for the period and total comprehensive expense(45,225)(359,958)(33,784)

No dividends were proposed or declared in respect of any of the periods presented above.

The accompanying notes form part of this historical financial information.

Statement of Financial Position

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

NotesAs at
30 Sept
2017
GBP		As at
31 March 2017
GBP		As at
30 Sept
2016
GBP
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment14,34016,95914,304
Investments1,2511,2501,150
Trade and other receivables3,568,4443,096,2332,602,083
3,584,0353,114,4422,617,537
Current assets
Trade and other receivables1,386,9121,256,483671,256
Cash and cash equivalents29,97377,415220,072
1,416,8851,333,898891,328
Total assets5,000,9204,448,3403,508,866
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables561,109375,878224,791
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings4,514,5504,101,3092,987,279
Deferred tax liabilities2,7253,3922,861
4,517,2754,104,7012,990,139
Total liabilities5,078,3844,480,5793,214,930
Net assets / (liabilities)(77,464)(32,239)293,935
Equity
Called up share capital382,000382,000382,000
Accumulated losses(459,464)(414,239)(88,065)
Total equity(77,464)(32,239)293,935

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

Statement of Changes in Equity

for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Called up share capitalAccumulated LossesTotal
Equity
GBPGBPGBP
Balance at 31 March 201650,000(54,281)(4,281)
Loss for the period-(33,784)(33,784)
Issue of share capital332,000-332,000
Balance at 30 September 2016382,000(88,065)(293,935)
Loss for the period-(326,174)(326,174)
Issue of share capital---
Balance at 31 March 2017382,000(414,239)(32,239)
Loss for the period-(45,225)(45,225)
Issue of share capital---
Balance at 30 September 2017382,000(459,464)(77,464)

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

Statement of Cash Flows

for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Six Months
Ended
30 Sept
2017
GBP		Year
Ended
31 March 2017
GBP		Six Months
Ended
30 Sept
2016
GBP
Cash flows from operating activities159,008(1,845,355)(367,148)
Interest paid-(251,167)-
Net cash flows used by operating activities159,0082,096,522(367,148)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment(323)(12,728)(7,264)
Loans made to subsidiaries(1,991,059)-(406,250)
Purchase of shares in subsidiaries(1)(100)-
Net cash used investing activities(1,991,383)(12,828)(413,515)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares-332,000260,000
Proceeds from debentures413,2411,811,886697,856
Repayment of from subsidiaries1,371,692--
Net cash flows from financing activities1,784,9332,143,886957,856
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(47,442)34,536177,193
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period77,41542,87942,879
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period29,97377,415220,072

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

John Khan
Co CEO
19 December 2017

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2017 PR Newswire