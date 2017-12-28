Via Developments Plc - Interim Results Six Months 30 September 2017

28 December 2017

Via Developments Plc

("VDP' or the "Company')

Interim Results for the 6 months ended 30 September 2017

Via Developments Plc (ISDX: VIA1), is delighted to report its interim results for the 6 months ended 30 September 2017.

Chairman's statement

We are delighted to be able to report on another successful 6 months for Via Developments Plc, building on the annual results to the 31 March 2017.

Results

Operating income for the period was GBP557,000 up from GBP309,000 in the prior year, and the Company is reporting a small loss of GBP45,000 for the period compared to the previous year's loss of GBP34,000. The Company ended the period with total assets of GBP3.6m up from GBP3.1m at the March 2017 year-end.

Key development and project highlights in the period include:

The Canal Street project in central Manchester, which consisted of 8 apartments, was completed on 28 July 2017 and released a Gross Development Value of GBP2.2m.

On the Plymouth Grove site in Manchester, a new planning application was submitted for a 61-apartment scheme, significantly enhancing the previous approved 42 apartment scheme. Subsequently a sale has been agreed at GBP2.5m for this site providing a favourable return against the original purchase price of GBP1.625m.

At Napier House, in Luton, the Company achieved Permitted Development to convert an existing commercial building into 26 one-bedroom apartments. In addition, the Company has successfully achieved planning consent for a further four apartments; consisting of 3 two-bedroom and 1 one-bedroom apartment.

Sales of the apartments are progressing well with 23 units being exchanged with non-refundable deposits secured.

Listing on NEX Exchange Growth Market

The Company continues to have success raising capital through bond sales on the NEX Exchange Growth Market. During the 6 months to 30 September 2017, the Company raised a further GBP615,000 through bond placing's and gained permission to raise a further GBP4m.

Significant post balance sheet events

On the 10 October 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of a site on Latimer Road in Luton for a consideration of GBP8.25m. The site has planning permission for the development of 3 apartment blocks of a total of 238 units.

Furthermore, on the 21 November 2017, the Company completed the sale of the freehold of Canal Street for GBP80,400 and also completed the sale of Plymouth Grove for GBP2.5m on the 29 November 2017.

Outlook

The directors remain positive for the remainder of the financial year to 31 March 2018 and beyond. The Board continues to evaluate opportunities for further site acquisitions and believes that the commercial environment continues to provide opportunities for growth.

Note of appreciation

The Board wishes to thank its staff, investors and business partners for their support for the Company in the 6 months to 30 September 2017. The Board and senior management are looking forward to a successful full year result.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Notes Six Months Ended

30 Sept

2017

GBP Year

Ended

31 March 2017

GBP Six Months

Ended

30 Sept 2016

GBP Other operating income 557,134 836,990 308,539 Administrative expenses (593,447) (1,114,715) (299,008) Operating Profit / (Loss) (36,313) (277,725) 9,532 Finance income 150,562 265,392 88,320 Finance costs (160,141) (346,040) (130,582) Loss before taxation (9,579) (358,373) (32,730) Income tax expense 667 (1,585) (1,054) Loss for the period and total comprehensive expense (45,225) (359,958) (33,784)

No dividends were proposed or declared in respect of any of the periods presented above.

The accompanying notes form part of this historical financial information.

Statement of Financial Position

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Notes As at

30 Sept

2017

GBP As at

31 March 2017

GBP As at

30 Sept

2016

GBP Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 14,340 16,959 14,304 Investments 1,251 1,250 1,150 Trade and other receivables 3,568,444 3,096,233 2,602,083 3,584,035 3,114,442 2,617,537 Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,386,912 1,256,483 671,256 Cash and cash equivalents 29,973 77,415 220,072 1,416,885 1,333,898 891,328 Total assets 5,000,920 4,448,340 3,508,866 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 561,109 375,878 224,791 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 4,514,550 4,101,309 2,987,279 Deferred tax liabilities 2,725 3,392 2,861 4,517,275 4,104,701 2,990,139 Total liabilities 5,078,384 4,480,579 3,214,930 Net assets / (liabilities) (77,464) (32,239) 293,935 Equity Called up share capital 382,000 382,000 382,000 Accumulated losses (459,464) (414,239) (88,065) Total equity (77,464) (32,239) 293,935

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

Statement of Changes in Equity

for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Called up share capital Accumulated Losses Total

Equity GBP GBP GBP Balance at 31 March 2016 50,000 (54,281) (4,281) Loss for the period - (33,784) (33,784) Issue of share capital 332,000 - 332,000 Balance at 30 September 2016 382,000 (88,065) (293,935) Loss for the period - (326,174) (326,174) Issue of share capital - - - Balance at 31 March 2017 382,000 (414,239) (32,239) Loss for the period - (45,225) (45,225) Issue of share capital - - - Balance at 30 September 2017 382,000 (459,464) (77,464)

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

Statement of Cash Flows

for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Six Months

Ended

30 Sept

2017

GBP Year

Ended

31 March 2017

GBP Six Months

Ended

30 Sept

2016

GBP Cash flows from operating activities 159,008 (1,845,355) (367,148) Interest paid - (251,167) - Net cash flows used by operating activities 159,008 2,096,522 (367,148) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (323) (12,728) (7,264) Loans made to subsidiaries (1,991,059) - (406,250) Purchase of shares in subsidiaries (1) (100) - Net cash used investing activities (1,991,383) (12,828) (413,515) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares - 332,000 260,000 Proceeds from debentures 413,241 1,811,886 697,856 Repayment of from subsidiaries 1,371,692 - - Net cash flows from financing activities 1,784,933 2,143,886 957,856 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (47,442) 34,536 177,193 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 77,415 42,879 42,879 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 29,973 77,415 220,072

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

John Khan

Co CEO

19 December 2017