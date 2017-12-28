Via Developments Plc - Interim Results Six Months 30 September 2017

28 December 2017
Via Developments Plc
("VDP' or the "Company')
Interim Results for the 6 months ended 30 September 2017
Via Developments Plc (ISDX: VIA1), is delighted to report its interim results for the 6 months ended 30 September 2017.
Chairman's statement
We are delighted to be able to report on another successful 6 months for Via Developments Plc, building on the annual results to the 31 March 2017.
Results
Operating income for the period was GBP557,000 up from GBP309,000 in the prior year, and the Company is reporting a small loss of GBP45,000 for the period compared to the previous year's loss of GBP34,000. The Company ended the period with total assets of GBP3.6m up from GBP3.1m at the March 2017 year-end.
Key development and project highlights in the period include:
The Canal Street project in central Manchester, which consisted of 8 apartments, was completed on 28 July 2017 and released a Gross Development Value of GBP2.2m.
On the Plymouth Grove site in Manchester, a new planning application was submitted for a 61-apartment scheme, significantly enhancing the previous approved 42 apartment scheme. Subsequently a sale has been agreed at GBP2.5m for this site providing a favourable return against the original purchase price of GBP1.625m.
At Napier House, in Luton, the Company achieved Permitted Development to convert an existing commercial building into 26 one-bedroom apartments. In addition, the Company has successfully achieved planning consent for a further four apartments; consisting of 3 two-bedroom and 1 one-bedroom apartment.
Sales of the apartments are progressing well with 23 units being exchanged with non-refundable deposits secured.
Listing on NEX Exchange Growth Market
The Company continues to have success raising capital through bond sales on the NEX Exchange Growth Market. During the 6 months to 30 September 2017, the Company raised a further GBP615,000 through bond placing's and gained permission to raise a further GBP4m.
Significant post balance sheet events
On the 10 October 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of a site on Latimer Road in Luton for a consideration of GBP8.25m. The site has planning permission for the development of 3 apartment blocks of a total of 238 units.
Furthermore, on the 21 November 2017, the Company completed the sale of the freehold of Canal Street for GBP80,400 and also completed the sale of Plymouth Grove for GBP2.5m on the 29 November 2017.
Outlook
The directors remain positive for the remainder of the financial year to 31 March 2018 and beyond. The Board continues to evaluate opportunities for further site acquisitions and believes that the commercial environment continues to provide opportunities for growth.
Note of appreciation
The Board wishes to thank its staff, investors and business partners for their support for the Company in the 6 months to 30 September 2017. The Board and senior management are looking forward to a successful full year result.
Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017
|Notes
|Six Months Ended
30 Sept
2017
GBP
|Year
Ended
31 March 2017
GBP
|Six Months
Ended
30 Sept 2016
GBP
|Other operating income
|557,134
|836,990
|308,539
|Administrative expenses
|(593,447)
|(1,114,715)
|(299,008)
|Operating Profit / (Loss)
|(36,313)
|(277,725)
|9,532
|Finance income
|150,562
|265,392
|88,320
|Finance costs
|(160,141)
|(346,040)
|(130,582)
|Loss before taxation
|(9,579)
|(358,373)
|(32,730)
|Income tax expense
|667
|(1,585)
|(1,054)
|Loss for the period and total comprehensive expense
|(45,225)
|(359,958)
|(33,784)
No dividends were proposed or declared in respect of any of the periods presented above.
The accompanying notes form part of this historical financial information.
Statement of Financial Position
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017
|Notes
|As at
30 Sept
2017
GBP
|As at
31 March 2017
GBP
|As at
30 Sept
2016
GBP
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|14,340
|16,959
|14,304
|Investments
|1,251
|1,250
|1,150
|Trade and other receivables
|3,568,444
|3,096,233
|2,602,083
|3,584,035
|3,114,442
|2,617,537
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|1,386,912
|1,256,483
|671,256
|Cash and cash equivalents
|29,973
|77,415
|220,072
|1,416,885
|1,333,898
|891,328
|Total assets
|5,000,920
|4,448,340
|3,508,866
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|561,109
|375,878
|224,791
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4,514,550
|4,101,309
|2,987,279
|Deferred tax liabilities
|2,725
|3,392
|2,861
|4,517,275
|4,104,701
|2,990,139
|Total liabilities
|5,078,384
|4,480,579
|3,214,930
|Net assets / (liabilities)
|(77,464)
|(32,239)
|293,935
|Equity
|Called up share capital
|382,000
|382,000
|382,000
|Accumulated losses
|(459,464)
|(414,239)
|(88,065)
|Total equity
|(77,464)
|(32,239)
|293,935
The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.
Statement of Changes in Equity
for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017
|Called up share capital
|Accumulated Losses
|Total
Equity
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|Balance at 31 March 2016
|50,000
|(54,281)
|(4,281)
|Loss for the period
|-
|(33,784)
|(33,784)
|Issue of share capital
|332,000
|-
|332,000
|Balance at 30 September 2016
|382,000
|(88,065)
|(293,935)
|Loss for the period
|-
|(326,174)
|(326,174)
|Issue of share capital
|-
|-
|-
|Balance at 31 March 2017
|382,000
|(414,239)
|(32,239)
|Loss for the period
|-
|(45,225)
|(45,225)
|Issue of share capital
|-
|-
|-
|Balance at 30 September 2017
|382,000
|(459,464)
|(77,464)
The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.
Statement of Cash Flows
for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017
|Six Months
Ended
30 Sept
2017
GBP
|Year
Ended
31 March 2017
GBP
|Six Months
Ended
30 Sept
2016
GBP
|Cash flows from operating activities
|159,008
|(1,845,355)
|(367,148)
|Interest paid
|-
|(251,167)
|-
|Net cash flows used by operating activities
|159,008
|2,096,522
|(367,148)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(323)
|(12,728)
|(7,264)
|Loans made to subsidiaries
|(1,991,059)
|-
|(406,250)
|Purchase of shares in subsidiaries
|(1)
|(100)
|-
|Net cash used investing activities
|(1,991,383)
|(12,828)
|(413,515)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|-
|332,000
|260,000
|Proceeds from debentures
|413,241
|1,811,886
|697,856
|Repayment of from subsidiaries
|1,371,692
|-
|-
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|1,784,933
|2,143,886
|957,856
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(47,442)
|34,536
|177,193
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|77,415
|42,879
|42,879
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|29,973
|77,415
|220,072
The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.
John Khan
Co CEO
19 December 2017
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
