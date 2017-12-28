

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican candidate Roy Moore, who lost in Alabama Senate Special election, has filed a lawsuit challenging the victory of his Democrat rival Doug Jones.



Jones pulled off a stunning political upset by narrowly defeating the former judge in the December 12 election.



Although Jones has a lead of more than 21,000 votes, Moore refused to concede, and called for a recount.



The last minute lawsuit by the Moore campaign prevented Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill from certifying the election results, which was scheduled for Thursday.



Moore's lawyers filed an election complaint Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Montgomery, Alabama, seeking postponement of the certification and 'a thorough investigation of potential election fraud that improperly altered the outcome of the election'.



Moore claimed that three national Election Integrity experts reached the conclusion that election fraud occurred.



The election experts, who submitted affidavits in the complaint, agree that the irregularities in 20 precincts of Jefferson County alone are enough to reverse the outcome of the election.



Moore provided an affidavit in the complaint saying that the Democrat Senate Majority PAC and the Republican Senate Leadership Fund spent millions to run 'false and malicious ads' against him in the campaign.



Even as most of the GOP heavyweights distanced themselves from the Republican candidate, who is accused of preying on teenagers, President Donald Trump endorsed Moore despite sexual misconduct allegations raised against him during the campaign.



Alabama Secretary of State had previously said it is 'highly unlikely' that Jones would not be certified as the winner of the election.



Jones' victory was a milestone for Democrats in Alabama, a deeply conservative state, where no Democrat has won a Senate seat in the last 25 years.



The result dealt a huge political setback to both the GOP and Trump. It narrowed the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49.



