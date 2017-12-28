The "Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The market for nitrogenous fertilizers is projected to reach USD 127 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of around 2.33% from 2016. The global nitrogenous fertilizers market has grown exponentially in the last few years. Need to increase productivity and level yield and fertilizer intensity gaps across regions, rise in awareness regarding soil profile, and nutritional balance backed by state support are the major drivers for the market.

On the basis of type, the nitrogenous fertilizers market is segmented into urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), and other nitrogenous fertilizers (NPK blends, potassium nitrate, diammonium phosphate (DAP), monoammonium phosphate (MAP), and other nitrogen phosphate compounds). The urea segment accounted for the largest in 2015, followed by ammonium sulfate. The ammonium nitrate segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The fruits vegetables segment, on the basis of crop type, is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As fruits vegetables are sensitive crops, their growth can be affected due to the nutrient deficiencies in soil. Awareness regarding the importance of nutrients for these crops and demand for increased production drives the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers.

Companies Mentioned

Agrium Inc.

Bunge Limited

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

CVR Partners, LP

Coromandel International Ltd.

Eurochem Group AG

Koch Industries, Inc.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Inc.

Sinofert Holdings Limited.

Yara International ASA

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market, By Type

8 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market, By Form

9 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

10 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market, By Mode of Application

11 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdqjsz/nitrogenous

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005287/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers, Fertilizer