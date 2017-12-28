Online Development Inc. (OLDI) has announced Kurt A. Rosenberg as Chief Executive Officer reporting to Dr. Wolfgang Trier, chairman of the executive board and chief executive officer at Softing AG, OLDI's parent company.

Ron Monday will transition from the role, which he has held since 1989.

Dr. Wolfgang Trier said: "Kurt has demonstrated readiness to lead the company and we welcome him to his new role after a planned succession process."

"We want to recognize Ron Monday for his outstanding leadership over the last 29 years," Trier continued. "We are pleased that he has agreed to support the organization as a consultant for business development with a focus on future technologies and solutions."

Kurt has 28 years of experience in sales, services, and business management in the industrial automation industry. He has served in senior positions at Rockwell Automation, including international assignments in North East Asia and Singapore. In 2016 he was named President of OLDI.

Kurt earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and a master's degree in business administration from Duke University.

OLDI (www.oldi.com) is a leading Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) with a range of hardware and software products covering many industrial market segments. The company differentiates itself through in-depth knowledge of industrial computing and communication technologies. Whether getting to market quickly with new technology or offloading a development team of continuation engineering, OLDI can improve time-to-market while minimizing supply chain risk with its global manufacturing base.

OLDI is a member of the Softing Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany.

