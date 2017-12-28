Online Development Inc. (OLDI) has announced Brien Evans as Vice President Engineering reporting to Kurt A. Rosenberg, chief executive officer.

Brien will be responsible for identifying key technologies for business growth, leading the engineering team in efficiently developing and launching those technologies in new products, and supporting existing products.

Kurt Rosenberg, chief executive officer at OLDI, said: "Brien's experience in industrial automation design and manufacturing coupled with his technical and leadership capabilities are exactly what we need to take the company to the next level. I am very pleased to have him on board."

Brien has 17 years of experience in engineering leadership, product development, and business management in the industrial automation industry. He has served in senior positions at Robertshaw Industrial Products, a division of Schneider Electric, and Technology for Energy Corporation where he led engineering teams in creating market leading Internet of Things solutions and industrial process controls. In 2017 he was named director of engineering at OLDI.

Brien graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and earned his master's degree in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He and his wife, Stephanie, enjoy spending time with their children and are active in the community.

OLDI (www.oldi.com) is a leading Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) with a range of hardware and software products covering many industrial market segments. The company differentiates itself through in-depth knowledge of industrial computing and communication technologies. Whether getting to market quickly with new technology or offloading a development team of continuation engineering, OLDI can improve time-to-market while minimizing supply chain risk with its global manufacturing base.

OLDI is a member of the Softing Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany.

