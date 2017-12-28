

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK) said that a strategic alliance has been agreed between Drillisch Online and Aptus, a consortium affiliated to Ren? Schuster, the former manager of Telefonica. Under this partnership, Aptus has acquired yourfone Shop GmbH with around 100 Drillisch Online shops with effect from 1 January 2018.



A far-reaching sales agreement was agreed, regulating that in future, Aptus will also market yourfone wireless services contracts through its chain of around 300 stores.



As of 31 March 2018, Drillisch Online will discontinue what is known as the monobrand marketing of its yourfone brand, and rely entirely on distribution partners and specialist dealers in the future. That is why contracts with the operators of around 100 yourfone partner shops will be terminated at the end of the legal period of notice as well. At the same time, the sale of yourfone tariffs via the yourfone.de online portal is being expanded, Drillisch said.



