The "Medical Robots Market Global Forecasts to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The medical robots market is projected to reach USD 12.80 Billion by 2021 from 4.90 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the overall market can be contributed to advantages offered by robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, technological advancements in the field of medical robots, increasing funding for medical robot research, issuance of IPOs by medical robot companies, and growing hospital investments in medical robots.

The global medical robots market is categorized on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into instruments accessories and medical robot systems. In 2016, the instruments and accessories segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market. The medical robot systems segment is further divided into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, noninvasive radiosurgery, hospital pharmacy robots, and other medical robotic systems. In 2016, the surgical robots segment is expected to command the largest share of medical robot systems market.

The surgical robot systems segment is further segmented into robots for laparoscopy surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, neurological surgeries, and steerable robotic catheters. In 2016, the laparoscopy surgery robots segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surgical robots market. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, growing obesity, and high precision of the surgery are the factors attributing to the growth of this segment.

