The "Display Market Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The display market was valued at USD 106.41 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 169.17 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2016 and 2022.

Growing demand for flexible displays in smartphones, smart wearables, e-readers, and other applications is the main driver of the market. It is also driven by factors such as rising demand for OLED-based devices and development of energy-efficient, attractive designs, and high specification display products. Devices based on new technologies such as OLED and Quantum dot LED are expected to penetrate into other sectors such as smart home appliances, automotive, and others in the near future.

The report covers the market in terms of technology, display type, vertical, application, and geography. Consumer electronics led the display market in terms of market share in 2015, with the trend likely to continue till 2022. The high acceptance rate of newer technologies in consumer electronics (such as smartphone, tablet, TV, PC monitor, laptop, and smart wearables), which are always in high demand, is the main reason for its largest market share in the market. Education and hospitality are expected to grow at the highest rate in the display market during the forecast period, as technologies such as OLED, e-paper, and LED-backlit LCD have a wide range of applications for these verticals.

Companies Mentioned

Au Optronics Corp.

Boe Technology Group Co., Ltd.

E Ink Holdings, Inc.

Hannstar Display Corporation

Innolux Corp.

Japan Display Inc.

Lg Display Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Sharp Corp. (Foxconn)

TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited

Universal Display Corp.

Varitronix International Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Display Market, By Technology

8 Display Market, By Display Type

9 Display Market, By Application

10 Display Market, By Vertical

11 Display Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vtcpcj/display_market_by

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005298/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hardware, Tablet and Mobile Device Hardware