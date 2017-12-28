The "High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The high temperature insulation materials market is projected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2016 and 2021. Growth of this market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for high temperature insulation materials from varied end-use industries in the Asia-Pacific region. Players in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to expand their presence in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East Africa, and Latin America.

Ceramic fibers are the largest type segment of the high temperature insulation materials market. These fibers are the most commonly used high temperature insulation materials due to their superior properties, such as low thermal conductivity, high strength, and lightweight, among others.

The temperature range of 600C-1100C has the largest market among all temperature ranges. This is due to the fact that materials such as ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks, and calcium silicate, among others find maximum operations in the temperature range of 600C-1100C.

The petrochemicals segment is the largest end-use industry segment of the high temperature insulation materials market. Growth in the petrochemicals industry can be attributed to the growing demand for petrochemicals products across varied regions worldwide. To address the growing demand for these products, manufacturers are focused on enhancing their production capacities. This has led to the development of new manufacturing units that use high temperature insulations, owing to the growing concerns associated with energy savings and GHG emissions.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

ADL Insulflex Inc.

Almatis GmbH

BNZ Materials Inc.

Cellaris Ltd.

Cotronics Corporation

Dyson Group PLC

Etex Group

ETS Schaefer Corp.

Hi-Temp Insulation Inc.

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Type

8 High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Temperature Range

9 High Temperature Insulation Materials, By End-Use Industry

10 High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

