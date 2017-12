ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) recalled more than 19,500 of its imported vehicles in China, due to potentially faulty airbags provided by Takata Corp, the Wall Street Journal quoted China's quality watchdog as saying.



The recall applies to 15,121 Jeep Wranglers produced between 2007 and 2012, and 4,451 Chrysler 300C vehicles produced between 2004 and 2012, the Chinese authority AQSIQ reportedly said.



