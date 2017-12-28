London's FTSE 250 was up 0.1% to 20,662.06 in very quiet, holiday-thinned trade on Thursday afternoon, after hitting a fresh all-time high of 20,665.70 earlier in the day. Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining shone, while Kaz Minerals advanced as copper prices gained. Accendo Markets analyst Henry Croft said: "The US dollar extending its sell-off, falling to its lowest level since 1 December, has aided the commodities rally, while growth barometer Copper trading a fresh four-year high has ...

