Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global low-E glass market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global low-E glass market is dominated by international, regional, and local players and the market is partially fragmented. Low-e glass is mainly used as curtain walls and windows in residential and non-residential construction. Growth in the construction industry will drive the global low-e glass market during the forecast period. Growth of the global low-e glass market can also be attributed to the development of stringency in national buildings codes to ensure maximum energy efficiency by using green building materials.

According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction, "Due to the increasing demand for low-e glass, manufacturers are facing strong competition in the market. Innovations such as single and multiple glazing and various material coatings are some of the product innovations that are helping the vendors to differentiate their products."

Key vendors:

Asahi Glass

The company specializes in several core technologies, such as glass material and glass manufacturing technologies, optics and electronics technologies, fluorine and other chemistry technologies, coating technologies, ceramic material technologies, and fundamental common technologies. The company is focused toward flat glass, automotive glass, display glass, electronics and energy, and chemical divisions. It operates in three product segments, glass, electronics, and chemicals.

Central Glass

Central Glass is a prominent global player in the glass and chemical business. The company's aim is to manufacture and sell soda products. It primarily operates through the glass and chemical business segments. In the glass business, the company offers flat glass for architectural, automotive, information, and electronic industries fields. Apart from the existing chemical products, fertilizers and glass fibers, Central Glass is now focusing on fine chemicals business taking advantage of its fluorination technologies.

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass is a prominent manufacturer of glass and glazing systems. The company operates in architectural, automotive, and technical glass segment. The company has operations in 28 countries and sales in 130 countries.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain is a prominent vendor in designing, manufacturing, and delivering glass products. The company is a major vendor of low-e glass. Its major product segment includes glass used for exterior and interior finishing, technological solutions, and energy efficient solutions.

SCHOTT

SCHOTT is a prominent technology group in the arena of specialty glass and glass-ceramics. The company has more than 130 years of experience in materials and technology and offers a wide portfolio of high-quality and intelligent solutions. The company is an innovative enabler for many industries such as home appliance, pharma, electronics, optics, life sciences, automotive, and aviation industries.

