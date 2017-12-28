

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - A Japanese app developer has erased his face nearly completely, except for his eyes and mouth, using Apple iPhone X's Face ID camera.



Kazuya Noshiro, the CEO of game development company ViRD, erased his face nearly completely in a trick of 'optical camouflage'. The developer has released a 10-second video clip that shows his face completely camouflaged, except for his eyes and mouth, into his surroundings.



Noshiro said that his app, which he is working on with Japanese game development platform Unity, is still under progress. He also joked, 'If you want to make your face transparent, we're recruiting.'



Noshiro likely first pre-recorded a footage of the background, then masked out his face - excluding his eyes and mouth - and inserted the background. The iPhone X's motion sensors can synchronize everything with the camera movement.



Apple too has shown that advanced masking is possible using SnapChat filters.



