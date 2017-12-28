Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company')

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

28th December 2017

Completion of 30th November 2017 Share Conversion

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Following the publication on 27th December 2017 of final month-end net asset values for 30th November 2017 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30th November share conversion date:

1.284368 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.778592 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:

GBP 45,418 shares of no par value into 58,332 USD shares

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:

30,279 Sterling B shares of no par value into 38,888 US Dollar B shares

Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 47,403,915 US Dollar shares; and

- 2,093,352 Sterling shares

- 31,602,630 US Dollar B shares; and

- 1,395,582 Sterling B shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA') for the 58,332 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 3 January 2018.

The Share conversion took place on 28 December 2017



Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com



