INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of FNB Bancorp to TriCo Bancshares is Fair to Shareholders - FNBG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased FNB Bancorp ("FNB Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FNBG) stock prior to December 11, 2017 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of FNB Bancorp to TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) for $40.81 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/fnb-bancorp

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of FNB Bancorp breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether TriCo Bancshares is underpaying for FNB Bancorp shares, thus unlawfully harming FNB Bancorp shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP