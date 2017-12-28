Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment and the Redemption of Bonds 28-Dec-2017 / 16:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release Krasnodar December 28, 2017 Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment and the Redemption of Bonds Krasnodar, December 28, 2017: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the 3rd coupon yield payment against bonds and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds. Please be informed that on December 28, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the third coupon redemption against bonds of the BO-001P-04 series in the amount of 498,600,000 rubles and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds. Parameters of the bond issue: Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-001P-04 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-001P-02E of 23.10.2015, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JWML1 Identification number of the 4B02-04-60525-P-001P as of June securities issue and the date 30, 2016 of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period The third coupon period which the yield is paid for: (29.06.2017-28.12.2017) The total amount of the 498,600,000 (Four hundred and interest to be paid against ninety eight million six hundred bonds: thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions The amount of the interest to 49.86 (Forty nine rubles 86 be paid against one bond: kopecks) rubles per each bond The total number of bonds 10,000,000 bonds against which the yield is paid: The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: December 27, 2017 The date of the obligation December 28, 2017 fulfillment: The total amount of the Following the 3rd coupon period interest paid against bonds the amount of 498,600,000.00 following the reporting (Four hundred and ninety eight period: million six hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled. The number of bonds which 10,000,000 bonds were redeemed: Basis for bonds redemption: Occurrence of the date of redemption according to the Second part of the Bonds Resolution (Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-Traded Bonds) of PJSC "Magnit" approved by the Decision of the CEO of PJSC "Magnit" as of June 28, 2016 (Decision w/o No. as of June 28, 2016) The date of bonds redemption: December 28, 2017 For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5063 End of Announcement EQS News Service 642155 28-Dec-2017

