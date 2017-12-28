Banco Santander S.A., the General Clearing Member on Financial Derivatives, has requested a new sponsored access ID "SANB" intended for its sponsored client. The new sponsored access ID will be effective on Genium INET as of Friday, the 29th of December 2017. Member: Banco Santander S.A. New sponsored access GENIUM INET ID: SANB Valid in Genium INET system as of: The 29th of December 2017 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse, + 46 8 405 7381.



