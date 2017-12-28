Factory activity in the US Mid-West quickened again at the end of the year, according to the results of one of the most widely-followed surveys for the sector. Market News International's manufacturing sector purchasing managers' index jumped from a reading of 63.9 for November to 67.6 in December - its strongest print since March 2011. In terms of quarterly averages, the PMI was at 65.9 in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 61.0 for the three months to September, its best reading since the ...

