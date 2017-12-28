US stocks were little changed at the open on Thursday as investors sifted through a slew of data releases on an otherwise quiet day, with little in the way of corporate news and volumes thin ahead of the new year. At 1520 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% to 24,816.49, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were flat at 2,683.57 and 6,940.05, respectively. Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said: "The US dollar is trading lower for a second day on Thursday, still struggling after yields on ...

