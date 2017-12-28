Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal whey protein ingredients marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005236/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global whey protein ingredients market 2017-2021 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

Due to the presence of strong players in the market as well as the existence of many small and medium-sized players in the market the global whey protein ingredients market is highly competitive. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period. Manufacturers are trying to match the growing demand with the changing preferences of customers, in terms of taste and ingredients. Owing to the preference for food that contains whey protein ingredients, manufacturers of food and beverages, supplements, and others tend to use whey proteins in various product formulations. Major consumers of whey protein ingredients are sports nutrition product manufacturers and supplement manufacturers.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food, "The global whey protein ingredients market is fragmented with the presence of many regional and global players. These vendors are competing on innovation, new product development, price, and marketing activities. This will lead to new products being launched in the market complimenting its growth."

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Agropur (Davisco Business Unit)

Davisco Foods International is a family owned dairy company that supplies the finest dairy ingredients. The company produces various customized whey protein products including BiPRO, BioZate, Whey Protein Concentrate 80%, Alpha-lactalbumin, Lactose, and Premium Deproteinized Whey. The company is focused on providing high-quality whey protein products. It is planning to offer new whey protein products for various applications in industries such as food service, confections, sports nutrition, cosmetics, infant formula, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

Arla Foods

Arla Foods is a farmer-owned dairy company, which is one of the largest producers of organic milk products. It works with more than 12,700 other farmers across Europe. It processes healthy, natural, and high-quality dairy products for its customers. It makes use of raw materials got from sustainable dairy farming and has a worldwide presence with more than 30 brands.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group engages in the collection, manufacture, and sales of milk and milk derived products. The company offers a variety of ingredient products such as milk powder as well as casein and caseinates. Its products are used in beverages, nutrition bars, organic products and ingredients, sports nutrition products, and yoghurt. The company is focusing on providing ingredients that deliver real market advantage, high performance, and exceptional quality.

Glanbia

Glanbia has three business segments such as Glanbia Nutritionals, Global Performance Nutrition and Joint Ventures and Associates. The company has facilities in 34 countries. Its products are sold in over 130 countries. The company is keen on developing more convenient nutritional solutions that fit the active lifestyles and specific needs of consumers. The company is focusing on expanding globally. To increase its revenue, the company is focusing on four major macrotrends: Health and Wellness, Life on the Go, Active Lifestyles, and Clean Labelling.

Milk Specialties

Milk Specialties consists of three business units such as Milk Specialties Global Human Nutrition, Milk Specialties Global Animal Nutrition, and Milk Specialties International Group. The company is focused on creating specialty proteins that can optimize health and nutrition. It is keen on introducing innovation to enhance product performance and value.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

-- Global Processed Potatoes Market 2017-2021

-- Global Flax Seeds Market 2017-2021

-- Global Processed Meat Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005236/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com