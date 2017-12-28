Surgical Drainage Devices Market - Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis by Product (Active, Passive), by Application (Cardiothoracic, Neurosurgery, Abdominal Surgery, Orthopedics), by End-use and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global surgical drainage devices market is anticipated to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025. The growth of this market is catapulted by increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the need to curb healthcare expenditure, and additional benefits associated with surgical drain devices. Majority of the times, these devices are used for prevention of fluid accumulation and in postsurgical treatment & care.

With the escalating number of diseases that require surgical intervention, these devices are now being used in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Active surgical drain devices make use of negative pressure or vacuum to remove fluid buildup, and are preferred over conventional passive drain devices as they help in healing the wound quickly.

Drainage devices are used in cardiothoracic surgeries, neurosurgical procedures, orthopedic surgeries, and abdominal surgeries among others. Global rise in musculoskeletal diseases, arthritis, and osteoporosis has resulted in an increase in number of surgeries being performed, which has further led to an increase in adoption of these devices.

The North American region accounted for the largest market share due to technologically advanced medical infrastructure and successful integration of ambulatory health services in its healthcare system. Emerging countries like India, China, and Brazil are also expected to flourish during the forecast period owing to their developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced medical technology to curb chronic diseases.



Further Key Findings From The Study Suggest:

Active surgical devices are expected to gain considerable market share owing to their increasing usage in surgeries

With a wide range of passive surgical drain devices being available in the market, product penetration is high, fetching them adequate share in the market

With an increase in the incidence of musculoskeletal diseases, arthritis, and osteoporosis, orthopedics application is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Cardiothoracic application is expected to be the largest segment due to global rise in cardiovascular diseases and the number of surgeries being performed

North America accounted for the largest market share owing to local presence of dominant players in the market and availability of sophisticated infrastructure as well as existence of healthcare reforms to curb the incidence of chronic diseases

The Asia Pacific region is expected to flourish during the forecast period owing to the change in various healthcare reforms and development of new medically advanced technologies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Surgical Drainage Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Surgical drainage devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Surgical Drainage Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, Product, Technique, Technology, Application, End-use



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Acelity L.P Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Stryker Corporation

C.R. Bard

Ethicon, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen

Medela A G

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hkpg8g/surgical_drainage

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716