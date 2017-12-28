Last day of trading will be January 2, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: IMPC BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010636290 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 146772 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



