Technavio's latest market research report on the anti-counterfeit packaging market in North Americaprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005252/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the anti-counterfeit packaging market in North America 2017-2021 under their transportation and logistics library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

The top three emerging market trends driving the anti-counterfeit packaging market in North America according to Technavio research analysts are:

Rise in demand for 3D barcodes

Innovation in technology

Increase in implementation of e-pedigree

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rise in demand for 3D barcodes

The demand for anti-counterfeit packaging increased tremendously due to a considerable increase in the counterfeiting of consumer goods, healthcare products, electronics as well as automotive items. Manufacturing companies are implementing a barcoding system in end-user industries to identify individual parts and not the entire batch of the product. For inventory and tracking system, 3D barcodes are a great boon. It uses a principle like linear and 2D barcodes. During the manufacturing process, 3D barcode is applied to or engraved in the product and can be conveniently molded into the plastic or composite items.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging, "A 3D barcode is scanned using a direct part mark barcode reader and can be read as it captures the reflected image after passing a laser over the code. When the data is recorded, a digital processing unit is used to interpret the image. The addition of color has no effect on the result as this system works on height variances."

Innovation in technology

One of the major trends for the anti-counterfeit packaging market in North America is innovation in technology. For authentication and traceability of products, market vendors are investing in R&D and development of new techniques. Increase in the demand for food, beverages, cosmetics, healthcare products, electronics, and automotive products is the leading factor for innovation in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. In addition, for efficient tracing and identification of products, industries are constantly investing in innovative technologies in the development of equipment with specific functionalities.

Increase in implementation of e-pedigree

An electronic document that provides data on the history of a particular batch of medicine is known as an e-pedigree, which is also called an electronic pedigree. E-pedigree is considered to be an important innovation as counterfeit and adulterated drugs are a growing concern in the supply chain in North America. Several states in the region are enacting laws to emphasize on the requirement of drug pedigrees. The drug pedigree standard supports the pharmaceutical industry by implementing a universal system supply chain that is used to collect pedigree information.

"According to the e-pedigree data management software, Viagra is one of the most counterfeited drugs in North America. Hence, by creating a pedigree to trace each distribution of a drug, the system provides a secure chain of custody for a prescription drug. The tracing begins from the 1st instance of the sale by the manufacturer to the pharmacy," says Sharan.

Browse Related Reports:

Corrugated Box Market in the US 2017-2021

Global Vapor Permeability Films Market 2017-2021

Global Green Packaging Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005252/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com