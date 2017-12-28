Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2017) - Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) has closed its recently announced bought deal financing. The company raised gross proceeds of $11,052,000 from the issuance of 3,684,000 units priced at $3.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant, with the warrant exercisable into another unit at $3.84 for 12 months. Each subsequent unit consists of one share and one warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $5.00 for 24 months.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which describes this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Glance" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_8ucamqr1/Glance-Technologies-CSE-GET-closes-11-million-bought-deal-financing

The co-lead managers, Echelon Wealth Partners and PI Financial, have been granted an over-allotment option to purchase an addition 552,600 units for a period of 30 days.

The shares are trading at $2.50, and with 128 million shares outstanding, prior to this private placement, the company is capitalized at $320 million. Glance now has more than $17 million in the bank to pursue its business goals.

Glance's original technology, Glance Pay, is a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order goods and services, make payment, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn rewards and generally interact with merchants.

The company is also building its presence in the blockchain/cryptocurrency sector, recently closing the acquisition of Blockimpact, and putting together an impressive board of advisors, including several experts and influencers with solid backgrounds in blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

Glance is advancing towards the launch of a "Glance" token which will be granted as a reward to users of the Glance Pay mobile payment app every time they make a payment on the Glance Pay mobile network. This reward will apply to all payments, whether the payment is made with the new cryptocurrency or by other payment methods.

Glance will be attending and speaking on a panel at the inaugural Blockchain Davos event to be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 23rd to 26th in 2018. This event will coincide with the 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting which will be held at the same time, with attendance at both events on an invitation only basis.

For more information please visit the company's website www.glance.tech or contact Christina Rao, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email investors@glancepay.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news, research reports and other content of interest to its following of retail, institutional and accredited investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com