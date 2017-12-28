Last day of trading for the paid subscription shares will be January 2, 2018. Please see below for instrument details.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MSC BTA B 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546838 -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145916 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------



